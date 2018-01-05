Reports: Major school uniform supplier closes unexpectedly

Multiple news outlets across the country are reporting that a major uniform supplier, Parker School Uniforms, has unexpectedly closed its doors. The reason for the sudden closure was not immediately clear.

It's also unknown if the decision is temporary or permanent, though published reports indicate signs on several storefronts say "temporarily closed until further notice".

A news tip provided to WSFA 12 News in Montgomery, Alabama indicated that management at that location was told Wednesday not to open their stores and that by that evening the investment firm that owns Parker would be closing the doors permanently.

Calls to the company's corporate office, as well as the Montgomery store, went unanswered. A voice mail prompted callers to make inquiries at the company's website which, along with its Facebook page, are no longer available. Its Twitter account remains active, however, with the last post wishing customers a happy new year on Dec. 31.

The privately held, Houston-based company has been in business since 1931 and makes uniforms for private-school students in multiple states. The company's Linkedin profile indicates it employs between 200 and 500 employees, but the exact number is unclear.

The Houston Chronicle reports Parker was one of the most complained about businesses to the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas with 85 complaints in the last three years. 81 of those complaints had been filed since July.

