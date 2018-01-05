Photos released of Montgomery bank robbery suspect

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released photos of a man who robbed a bank on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery Friday afternoon.

The suspect appeared to be in his mid-twenties to early thirties and was wearing a fake brown beard. CrimeStoppers said he was between 6’2” to 6’3” in height, 250 pounds, and wearing a black/white button down stripe shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, white Captain Morgan hat and black shoes.

The suspect managed to slide a note to the teller and took an unspecified amount of money. He was last seen driving eastbound down Atlanta Highway in a silver 4 door Hyundai Elantra.

According to the Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, the man robbed a business in the 5300 block of Atlanta Highway before fleeing the scene. MPD would not call the situation a bank robbery, and as a policy does not identify specific businesses, instead referring to it only as a business robbery.

A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple police officers at the PNC Bank at 5375 Atlanta Hwy. around 2 p.m. and the logo in the background of the images released by CrimeStoppers matched the PNC bank logo.

Police said no one was harmed and the suspect did not show a weapon.

Dozier Elementary School was placed on precautionary lockdown but that was later lifted, Duckett said.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect's identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

