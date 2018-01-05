Greenville Police Department to move to new location

We end the week with our daily reports of regional mayors and their outlook for the new year. Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon is not only confident but is less than two months away from 'checking the box' on a major improvement project.

"Oh let me tell you something. I got the greatest job in the world," said McLendon.

McLendon left little doubt for his love of his native city. He is almost giddy over the impending move of the Greenville Police Department to its new location on Caldwell Street in downtown.

"Really a good move for the city of Greenville," he said.

Police chief Justin Lovvorn says it was his idea to move. The police department is now in an old elementary school off West Commerce Street.

"And it's going to be a better location for the public to come to us," said Chief Lovvorn.

The mayor and chief say the decision to move was a no-brainer. $250,000 to upgrade the current police department versus just $30,000 for the new location. The building used to be the county Department of Human Resources which moved to a new complex mere feet away.

"I'm always working on a project," said McLendon.

In the meantime, McLendon is confident 2018 will be better than 2017 particularly in the area of sales taxes because the overall economy is getting better. By year's end, the city was down by more than $150,000 and the mayor knows why.

"And it's called Amazon.. computers and if we don't start getting our tax money off this because less people are going to the stores," he said.

2018 is up and running for Greenville and steadying the ship is a mayor who is in the middle of his fifth term, the longest serving mayor in Greenville's history. He plans to run again in two years.

McLendon believes the new Greenville Police Department will be completed by March 1. For now, McLendon isn't sure what will happen to the old police department.

