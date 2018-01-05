Friday night arrival in Atlanta for Tide, Bulldogs

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

Alabama's Rashaan Evans has saved his best for the last game two years running.

Smart worried about emotional hangover from Rose Bowl on Georgia players as they refocus on national championship game against Alabama.

The Georgia Bulldogs rolled into Atlanta Friday evening in a motorcade of buses. The Alabama Crimson Tide isn't far behind.

Nick Saban and his players are taking a short flight from Tuscaloosa that's expected to be wheels-down in Atlanta at 6:15 p.m.

Both teams are set for Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

It's just the second time ever that two teams from the same conference will play for the title. The SEC became the first conference when Alabama defeated LSU 21-0 in the 2012 BCS Championship.

Now, six years later, two teams from the SEC again are arriving at their team hotels before they face off in the championship three days later.

Georgia is making the hour-and-a-half drive from Athens to Atlanta, while the Crimson Tide is flying in from Tuscaloosa.

Georgia will be staying at the Hyatt Regency and Alabama at the Marriott Marquee.

The two will meet on the biggest stage in college football Monday night at 7 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

