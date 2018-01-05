Auburn businesses begin preparations for 2018 football season

Auburn's football season is over, but for businesses, it’s never too early to start the preparations for the next season.

“From a retail perspective, different bookstores, and obviously people that are buying merchandise, they may not take receipt of it now but they’re planning for the season and starting to place all those orders,” said Auburn Opelika Tourism Bureau President John Wild.

Hotels are also planning ahead after bringing in $7.4 million in lodging revenue for the 2017 season.

“Hotels right now are taking steps to have the schedule and put it into the reservation systems, and coming up with their rate structure," said Wild. "They’re looking at how competitive they can be. Can they put out the same average rate that they charged last year for different games? Or are they going to have to think twice about that?” said Wild.

Auburn’s first home football game will be on Sept. 8 against Alabama State.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.