Vernon: Warming trend starts this weekend

Another beautiful, cold day across Alabama today as high pressure over the Ohio Valley continues our dry, fair weather. This morning at sunrise many locations started off in the teens and with a cold air mass dominating the state highs struggled all day peak in the mid 40s for most.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear this evening and tonight as a northwest wind continues to flow cool air into the state. Temperatures tonight will be well below freezing once again but not as cold as last night. Expect lows to fall overnight down into the lower 20s. The wind chill may make it feel like the upper teens in some of our more northern locations like an Alexander City or a Weogufka.

SATURDAY: As we enter the weekend tomorrow the upper-level trough that has acted like a cold air pipeline all week will be on its way out and away from us. Its departure means the cold air will be directed more on the Mid-Atlantic states like the Carolinas and the Virginias. In turn, our temperatures will rise slightly. Saturday afternoon highs will be flirting with the 50 degree mark, something we haven't enjoyed in about a week!

SUNDAY & MONDAY: High pressure will shift east over the North Carolina/Virginia as we continue our weekend Sunday and it's location allows for an interesting set up. The location of the high will shift winds and allow for cool low-level easterly winds to flow into Alabama. This level of cool air will be beneath a level warmer air aloft. A wedge setup looks like it's in the cards for our region as our next storm system approaches from the west. This will leave the window open for a wintry mix to impact a portion of the state.

Precipitation will likely not begin across west Alabama until late in the afternoon. But as we move through the evening and nighttime hours, rain will track east. The rain falling into a cool and dry low-level air-mass will lead to evaporational cooling and the development of the aforementioned wedge. Within this wedge, (if it does form) is where rain could mix with sleet and/or freezing rain. The best location for this to occur is north and northeast Alabama.

But some recent forecast models have shown the potential for a light wintry mix to impact areas as far south as Chambers and Lee counties. Cold air wedge setups are often underplayed by forecast models and we'll continue monitor temperature trends for Sunday night into Monday morning. Even if there's some wintry mix falling in our most extreme northeastern locations, travel is not expected to be impacted. But if that looks to change, we'll let you know!

This storm system's trailing cold front will eventually sweep through Alabama Monday. Ahead of the front, winds will become southerly ushering in what will be much appreciated warm tropical air from the Gulf. Afternoon highs Monday will peak near 60 degrees for many as rain continues to track east through the day. The front will be to our east as early as Monday night/Tuesday morning. The good news is, the air mass behind this front has origins in the Pacific, meaning we're not expecting a big drop off in temperatures behind the front. We'll keep afternoon highs in the upper 50s/near 60 for our fair Tuesday and Wednesday before our next system brings another round of rain to the area Thursday.

