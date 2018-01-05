SLIDESHOW: 2018 College Football National Championship

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.More >>
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.
College Football Playoff fans have an opportunity to enjoy the weekend ahead of Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.
Both Alabama and Georgia both hit the road for Atlanta Friday ahead of Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Montgomery's Hyundai plant is getting into the spirit for Monday's CFP National Championship Game with several "team spirit" events planned.
Both Alabama and Georgia both hit the road for Atlanta Friday ahead of Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
Big game means big traffic headaches for football fans, but there is a service to help. Lyft partners with the College Football Committee and the folks at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
An Alabama fan attending the Sugar Bowl lost her RV after it caught fire Monday morning near the Superdome.
Fans of both teams can't forget the recent history the two teams share. Two straight meetings in the National Championship, with both games being decided by a combined nine points. Alabama won 45-40 in 2016, Clemson bested the Tide 35-31 in the final seconds in 2017.
Sunday was the final time Coach Nick Saban and Coach Dabo Swinney would speak to the media prior to Monday's Sugar Bowl.
Three former Fever stars are on the roster at Alabama and their friendship continues to flourish - Carver's Shaun Dion Hamilton and Mack Wilson along with Lee's Henry Ruggs.
He's put up impressive numbers two of the previous times Clemson and Alabama met in the College Football Playoffs, but will the Tide defense finally have an answer for the Tigers' Hunter Renfrow?
