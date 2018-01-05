Stidham says Tigers have 'unfinished business' announces his ret - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Stidham says Tigers have 'unfinished business' announces his return

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Auburn Athletics) (Source: Auburn Athletics)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season at Auburn, quarterback Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.

In a tweet, Stidham said, "We have unfinished business and I'm excited for what the 2018 season holds! War Eagle, Auburn Family!" announcing his return.

This comes after other Tigers announced their intent to enter the NFL Draft, including starting running back Kerryon Johnson and cornerback Carlton Davis-- both who were just juniors. Stidham has opted to not enter the draft.

This past season with the Tigers, Stidham threw for 3.158 yards and had 18 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions.

Stidham was the ESPN No. 1 JUCO prospect while at McLennan Community College. He chose to transfer to Auburn after playing his freshman campaign in Waco, Texas, as a Baylor Bear.

Stidham will be a junior when the 2018 season starts.

