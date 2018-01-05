Stidham says Tigers have 'unfinished business' announces his return

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

Alabama's Rashaan Evans has saved his best for the last game two years running.

Alabama's Rashaan Evans has saved his best for the last game two years running.

Smart worried about emotional hangover from Rose Bowl on Georgia players as they refocus on national championship game against Alabama.

Smart worried about emotional hangover from Rose Bowl on Georgia players as they refocus on national championship game against Alabama.

After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season at Auburn, quarterback Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.

In a tweet, Stidham said, "We have unfinished business and I'm excited for what the 2018 season holds! War Eagle, Auburn Family!" announcing his return.

Made the decision to stay at Auburn. We have unfinished business and I’m excited for what the 2018 season holds! War Eagle, Auburn Family! pic.twitter.com/JVrpqPl8De — Jarrett Stidham (@Jarrett_Stidham) January 6, 2018

This comes after other Tigers announced their intent to enter the NFL Draft, including starting running back Kerryon Johnson and cornerback Carlton Davis-- both who were just juniors. Stidham has opted to not enter the draft.

This past season with the Tigers, Stidham threw for 3.158 yards and had 18 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions.

Stidham was the ESPN No. 1 JUCO prospect while at McLennan Community College. He chose to transfer to Auburn after playing his freshman campaign in Waco, Texas, as a Baylor Bear.

Stidham will be a junior when the 2018 season starts.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.