Defendant threatens a riot in jail note, state moves to revoke bond

The Montgomery District Attorney's Office called defendant Jason McWIlliams a 'menace to society' in motion to revoke McWilliams bond on Friday.

The court document indicates McWilliams was arrested on Dec. 29, 2017, for harassing a corrections officer. The affidavit in that harassment case stated McWilliams cursed a female officer who was conducting security checks. When the officer walked by, McWilliams reportedly grabbed her hair, forcing the officer to deploy a chemical irritant and call for backup.

An exhibit was included in the motion to revoke McWilliams’ bond featuring a narrative reportedly written by McWilliams on an official inmate request form for the Montgomery County Detention facility.

McWilliams directed the note to a major in the jail, congratulating them on a promotion. He then warns them to keep the ‘rookie’ officers ‘out of his lane’, or else he would d rop coins to start a riot and incite violence.

The motion states McWilliams has committed crimes against the correction officers and is boasting of his abilities to have people hurt and earn stitches.

McWilliams is one of three defendants in the deadly 2013 shooting at the Centennial Hill Bar and Grill that claimed three lives and wounded several others. He’s charged with reckless murder and three counts of first-degree assault in that case. While out on bond, he was re-arrested in April of 2017 for drug counts and felon in possession of a firearm.

Friday’s motion marks the third time the state has petitioned the court to revoke McWilliams’ bond, which currently more than $375,000 dollars for all counts combined.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.