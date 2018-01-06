LIVE: Smart, Saban speak at national championship game media day

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

Alabama's Rashaan Evans has saved his best for the last game two years running.

Smart worried about emotional hangover from Rose Bowl on Georgia players as they refocus on national championship game against Alabama.

We're two days away from the College Football Playoff National Championship, and Saturday morning we will hear from the head coaches.

Georgia's Kirby Smart will speak first at Media Day at 8 a.m. Nick Saban will follow at 9:30 a.m.

