LIVE: Smart, Saban speak at national championship game media day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban speak at media day. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban speak at media day. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ATLANTA (WSFA) -

We're two days away from the College Football Playoff National Championship, and Saturday morning we will hear from the head coaches.

Georgia's Kirby Smart will speak first at Media Day at 8 a.m. Nick Saban will follow at 9:30 a.m.

