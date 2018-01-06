Saban, Smart meet with media ahead of Monday night clash

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

Alabama's Rashaan Evans has saved his best for the last game two years running.

Smart worried about emotional hangover from Rose Bowl on Georgia players as they refocus on national championship game against Alabama.

On Monday night Alabama and Georgia will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Saturday brought the fun with media day at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide would each spend one our with the media and fans were able to sit in the stands and listen in.

Alabama is in search of its fifth national championship in the last nine seasons.

Tide coach Nick Saban will be going for his sixth championship overall.

If he does reach number six, he will tie the legendary Bear Bryant in career national titles won.

But if you ask coach Saban, he is not thinking about that, only Monday night's challenge.

"Look it really doesn't mean anything to me. My number one goal is that, and the thing that I don't sleep well at night thinking about, is how we get our players in the best position to go play their best football game. This game is not really about me. It's about all them and trying to put them in the best position that they can possibly be in to have a chance to be successful," stated Saban.

On the other side it will be Georgia coach Kirby Smart's first trip to a title game as a head coach.

Of course Smart has plenty of experience in championship games on Saban's staff. He was a part of four Crimson Tide championships.

Coach Smart says he has not lost sleep thinking about Alabama, because he can't control what the Tide does.

"Our focus is on us. Our focus and concentration is on being the best us we can be. We have a good football team. We've earned the right to be here. Alabama has a tremendous program. Nick has done a tremendous job with their program which I was very fortunate to be a part of. They have a good team. We are excited for our opportunity," said Smart.

Nick Saban is 11-0 when faces former assistant coaches.

The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game kicks off Monday at 7 p.m.

