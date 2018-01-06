2 dead, 1 person injured in Montgomery shooting

Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting Saturday in Montgomery, according to police.

Sgt. Jarrett Williams with the Montgomery Police Department says police and Fire Medics responded to the area of Maury Street and South Hull Street in reference to a subject shot. Williams says three male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival on the scene.

Two of those victims died on the scene, while the third was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Williams says.

