Police: Saturday's Maury Street shooting 'not a random act'

Montgomery Police are investigating a Saturday shooting in which two people were killed, and a third person was injured.

According to Montgomery Police Department Sgt. Jarrett Williams, the investigation is taking place within the 400 block of Maury Street, where police and Fire Medics responded Saturday.

Williams said police responded to a call stating that multiple subjects has been shot. Williams said two male victims were found dead at the scene and a third was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

The third victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Williams said initial investigation revealed the shooting was not a random incident and that the subjects involved may have known each other.

