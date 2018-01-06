Alabama seniors look to end their time on a high note - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama seniors look to end their time on a high note

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ATLANTA, GA. (WSFA) -

Much of the conversation surrounding this year's national title game actually involves last year's national title game loss for Alabama with a chance for redemption Monday.

Fresh off a Sugar Bowl victory, Alabama's senior class is now 52-5 in four seasons. They've won 91 percent of their games, and the 52 wins eclipsed the previous FBS record of 51-- set by Alabama's senior class last season.

It was the group of seniors last year who felt the loss the most. The 10 that got drafted still come around the team and provide advice and guidance to the 2018 seniors to hopefully get Alabama's 17th title.

"A lot of them were just saying just make sure everybody is locked in, everybody is focused, not worried about the city, not worried about whoever. Just make sure everybody is doing what they're supposed to be doing and ready to go," said Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

"Some of the guys have constantly told me to over emphasize everything. Overdo everything, whether it's film, treatment. Just doing all of the little things constantly. To be honest with you I mean the fact that we lost we're still kinda carrying out that promise to be able to finish it off like we wanted to," said Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans.

This is a group of seniors that has only lost five games in a span of four years, has one national title, three straight SEC titles and four straight playoff appearances. Everyone of them said they're ready to take care of unfinished business.

