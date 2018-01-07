Vernon: Rain chances and temperatures on the rise this week

What a beautiful, chilly start for our Sunday! Mostly sunny skies greeted us first thing as we move through another cold morning. Sadly, the visually appealing weather looks to come to an end eventually. Through the day clouds will grow in from the west ahead of our next system. I feel we'll remain dry today but rain will likely impact our area tomorrow.

Until this, expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the morning and partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Today will be warmer than yesterday with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be breezy throughout the day.

A few showers could impact west Alabama just after midnight tonight. But as of right now, the best rain chance for us comes after 6 o'clock Monday morning. We'll deal with light to moderate showers tracking west to east. The best coverage of rainfall will be for areas near the Alabama-Florida state line.

We'll keep a small rain chance in place Tuesday and Wednesday as we enjoy more of a zonal upper-level wind flow. This will help with our warming trend, pushing afternoon highs into the mid 60s during these days.

Another cold front will arrive to the region Thursday and pass through Alabama Friday. This front will begin sweep through at a time we're we'll have afternoon highs near 70 Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible as this system will likely cause widespread rainfall. Behind the front will cool down back into the low 50s for Friday and the weekend.

