5 shot, including 1 at hospital, in Union Springs Sunday

The Union Springs Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that happened on U.S. Highway 29 South.

Chief Danny Jackson confirms five people were shot, including one at a local Union Springs hospital. Jackson says there was potentially more than one shooter but all parties were known to each other.

Jackson confirmed that the shooting on U.S. Highway 29 led to the shooting of another person at a hospital some time close to 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Of the five people shot, Jackson says none have died, but two are in critical condition. Jackson says the shooter or shooters may have been of the five people shot.

Though a pre-existing feud did exist, Union Springs police is still investigating the exact cause of the incident. Jackson says weapons have been seized during this investigation.

