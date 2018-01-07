Saban, Smart discuss focal points entering Monday

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.More >>
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.More >>
A first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the league leader in sacks and tackles for loss in 2017, Montez Sweat has unfinished business in Starkville as the defensive end announced Saturday morning that he will return to Mississippi State for his senior season in 2018.More >>
College Football Playoff fans have an opportunity to enjoy the weekend ahead of Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.More >>
Both Alabama and Georgia both hit the road for Atlanta Friday ahead of Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.More >>
Rick Karle and Paul Finebaum go back close to 25 years and even though they may not see one another often, they can pick up right where they left off.More >>
The University of Alabama football team held its final full practice on Saturday afternoon, working a 90-minute practice in helmets and shorts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.More >>
While they haven't talked much this week, no matter what happens the two say the plan is to meet up after the game.More >>
Alabama cornerback Tony Brown, who is also a world class sprinter, has one of the most impressive physiques on the Bama team.More >>
Alabama back-up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not heard much from during the season, as Coach Saban prohibits freshmen from talking to the media.More >>
Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson is known for his ferocious hits, but he's also known as one of the most creative Tweeters you will find on social media.More >>
When it comes to true characters, they don't get more entertaining than Bama strength coach Scott Cochran.More >>
The Bama defense has led the Tide into the National Championship game once again.More >>
Fresh off a Sugar Bowl victory, Alabama's senior class is now 52-5 in four seasons.More >>
