Saban, Smart discuss focal points entering Monday

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

Alabama's Rashaan Evans has saved his best for the last game two years running.

Smart worried about emotional hangover from Rose Bowl on Georgia players as they refocus on national championship game against Alabama.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

The build up is almost over. Coach Nick Saban and coach Kirby Smart met with the media Sunday morning for the final time before Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta.

The all-SEC match-up pits two teams that are very similar in how they want to dominate a game.

Both teams are top 10 in rushing offense, and Bama is number one against the run. Georgia ranks 20th in the nation against the run.

Both teams are top five in the nation in scoring defense.

So what's the single biggest focus for both coaches entering Monday's title game?

"They've got an extremely physical offensive and defensive lines. They are as big and as physical as we've faced, and we know we like to run the ball and we like to stop the run," said Smart.

"They're two physical teams, can you control the line of scrimmage? Are you going to make the kind of errors in a game that are going to be critical factors in the outcome of the game, and turnovers would be a big part of that," said Saban.

"They do a tremendous job in all phases. There's no weakness when you look across the board," stated Smart.

"It's going to be the errors and execution that have a critical effect on the outcome of the game," Saban stated.

Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season.

Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.

