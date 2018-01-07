Auburn pushes back parking meter changes

Changes to parking in downtown Auburn now have a few more months before being implemented.

Time changes to parking meters were originally planned to start this month, but has now been pushed back.

Last August, Auburn City Council passed an ordinance that would change the parking meter times as of Jan. 10 to extend the hours into the evenings and include metered parking on Saturdays.

“At the city manager's suggestion, the council postponed those changes until August. Part of the reason for that is that the city manager and staff are working on some solutions to help downtown employees have a place to park without necessarily having to worry about the meters, and having to move their cars every so often, before we enable that or enact that part of the ordinance,” said Auburn Director of Public Affairs David Dorton.

The changes will eliminate four-hour meters, and make all metered spots have a two-hour time limit.

