Sunday night shooting leaves victim dead in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

An investigation is underway on Cherry Hill Road where a man has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Sgt. Jarrett Williams says police and Fire Medics responded to the 5800 block of Cherry Hill Road in reference to a subject shot. When crews arrived on the scene, Williams says police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Williams says the victim would later die on the scene.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to the incident contact MPD at 334-625-2831, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, or reach out to the secret witness hotline at 334-625-4000.

