Sunday night shooting leaves victim dead in Montgomery

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
An investigation is underway near Cherry Hill Road where a man has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released photos of a man who robbed a bank on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery Friday afternoon.More >>
A former Headland auxiliary police officer has been charged with impersonation, according to officials with the Dothan Police Department.More >>
Police have arrested numerous juveniles following an overnight burglary and theft investigation at a car dealership in Opelika.More >>
The Alexander City Police Department is searching for several suspects who beat a man Wednesday afternoon before leaving him lying on the ground.More >>
A 42-year-old Elba woman has been arrested and charged in a Coffee County drug bust, the sheriff's department says.More >>
The Auburn Police Department has arrested and charged a 22-year-old Dadeville man with possession of controlled substance.More >>
Under the newest version of the bill, which will be sponsored by Rep. April Weaver, a drug trafficking statute will be introduced for anyone with more than one gram of the drug.More >>
A bill aimed at introducing a drug trafficking penalty for fentanyl will once again have a chance for passage in Alabama's legislature.More >>
Jacquarius Foxhall was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and turned over to Montgomery police Wednesday morning.More >>
The family at the center of a state investigation into the Troy Police Department's alleged police brutality of their 17-year-old relative has hired legal counsel and is preparing to speak publicly.More >>
