Eric: Wet start to the week

A cold rain is falling across much of the viewing area this morning. We've heard reports of a few sleet pellets mixing in with the rain across far east Alabama, but we think we get spared any wintry weather issues. While it's not the prettiest Monday forecast, we're trending warmer this week. So much so, you might think Spring is sneaking up on us early...

TODAY: It's been a close call across our eastern counties with surface temperatures in the middle 30s. Outside of a few ice pellets, it's mainly just a cold rain for the rest of the morning for cities like Auburn and Alex City. All rain for the rest of us too. Those that are Atlanta bound may deal with isolated icy issues before even Atlanta transitions to all rain by late morning.

Highs will only get into the lower 50s with all the clouds and scattered showers around. Expect more scattered rain into the night before gradually tapering.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will start to rebound starting tomorrow, destined for 60 or better. There's a good chance we flirt with 70 by Thursday.





