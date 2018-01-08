Woman injured in domestic-related Montgomery shooting

Montgomery Police are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting Monday morning.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a woman went to a local hospital and was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The woman had been shot during a domestic-related event in the 4500 block of Lilly Lane.

Duckett says no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

