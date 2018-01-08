Man charged, details released after incident near Blount Cultural Park

(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility) Pybus was taken into custody on Saturday

We’re learning more details on what led to the evacuation of Blount Cultural Park area on Saturday and a man’s arrest.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, Charles Pybus, 34, was charged in connection with Saturday’s incident.

Duckett says around 3:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of the Eastern Boulevard, a suspect stole a vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect eluded police attempting to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle then crashed into a ditch in the vicinity of Vaughn Road and the suspect fled.

The suspect, later identified as Pybus, forcibly entered a residence in the 5800 block of Vaughn Road. Duckett says officers were then able to take Pybus into custody.

Pybus was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility charged with burglary first degree and theft of property first degree. He was placed under a $90,000 bond.

