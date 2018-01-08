SEC rivalry divides family ahead of national championship game

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
They drop the glitzy crystal ball in New York City. They drop a giant MoonPie in Mobile. In the east Alabama city of Anniston, they drop a human being.More >>
They drop the glitzy crystal ball in New York City. They drop a giant MoonPie in Mobile. In the east Alabama city of Anniston, they drop a human being.More >>
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.More >>
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.More >>
For one family in Dothan, the intensity of the rivalry will play out in their den.More >>
For one family in Dothan, the intensity of the rivalry will play out in their den.More >>
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs and another group says demonstrators will gather to "take a knee" during President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta Monday.More >>
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs and another group says demonstrators will gather to "take a knee" during President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta Monday.More >>
Unbeaten UCF celebrates its self-proclaimed national championship with a parade at Disney World.More >>
Unbeaten UCF celebrates its self-proclaimed national championship with a parade at Disney World.More >>
On Thursday, longtime Alabama Strength and Conditioning coach Scott Cochran decided that last year's National Championship runner up trophy didn't really have a place in his office anymore.More >>
On Thursday, longtime Alabama Strength and Conditioning coach Scott Cochran decided that last year's National Championship runner up trophy didn't really have a place in his office anymore.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.More >>
While they haven't talked much this week, no matter what happens the two say the plan is to meet up after the game.More >>
While they haven't talked much this week, no matter what happens the two say the plan is to meet up after the game.More >>
Fresh off a Sugar Bowl victory, Alabama's senior class is now 52-5 in four seasons.More >>
Fresh off a Sugar Bowl victory, Alabama's senior class is now 52-5 in four seasons.More >>