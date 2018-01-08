2 men confess to dozens of burglaries in multiple counties, sheriff says

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection to dozens of home burglaries, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Allen Wesson, 58, and George Mehan, 24, were taken into custody Friday after deputies discovered them breaking into homes in the Real Island Community of Lake Martin, Franklin said.

On that day, officials say the men broke into five homes.

The two later confessed to targeting approximately 30 homes in the Lake Martin area in Elmore, Tallapoosa, and Coosa counties, Franklin said. Wesson and Mehan are painters who developed a drug habit, the sheriff said.

Wesson and Mehan are charged with eight counts each of burglary, theft and possession of theft tools in Elmore County but may face more charges in the other counties where burglaries took place.

Bonds are set at $40,000 for each count for a total of $320,000 each.

