Reward offered in search for Montgomery bank robbery suspect

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a Montgomery bank robbery.

PNC Corporate Security is offering a $5,000 reward after the PNC branch at 5375 Atlanta Highway was robbed on Friday, according to CrimeStoppers.

On Friday around 2 p.m., the suspect managed to slide a note to the teller and took an unspecified amount of cash, CrimeStoppers indicated.

The suspect appeared to be in his mid-twenties to early thirties and was wearing a fake brown beard. He was between 6’2” to 6’3” in height, 250 pounds, and wearing a black/white button-down striped shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, white Captain Morgan hat and black shoes.

He was last seen driving eastbound on Atlanta Highway in a silver four-door Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity, please call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

