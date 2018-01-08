Bama fans lining up outside Strip hours before championship game

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw scoring passes to Calvin Ridley in the fourth quarter and to DeVonta Smith in overtime to lift the Crimson Tide to their fifth national title since 2009 in a championship game filled with memorable moments.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw scoring passes to Calvin Ridley in the fourth quarter and to DeVonta Smith in overtime to lift the Crimson Tide to their fifth national title since 2009 in a championship...

President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Column: Nick Saban's 6th championship is the best of all

Column: Nick Saban's 6th championship is the best of all

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

The view from down the block waiting to get into Rounders. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Kick-off between Alabama and Georgia is just hours away in the national title game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A little more than 200 miles away in Tuscaloosa, well over 100 Bama fans have already lined the Strip outside the Rounders bar.

Based on history, there is little doubt bars along the Strip will be rockin' as the Crimson Tide goes for its fifth national title in 9 years. If Alabama wins, Nick Saban will tie Paul 'Bear' Bryant's record of six championship titles at the Capstone.

The University of Alabama is opening the Ferguson Student Center at 6 p.m. to allow students who couldn't get tickets to the game or couldn't afford one.

Alabama brings its record 12 and 1 record against Georgia's 13 and 1. Both teams were defeated by Auburn earlier in the year.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.