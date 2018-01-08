Suspect arrested after naked burglary, attempted rape in Prattville

The Prattville Police Department has arrested a man on burglary and attempted rape charges after an elderly woman and a witness say he broke into her home late Saturday and attempted to sexually assault her.

The man, who was naked when he broke into the residence on Highway 14 West around 9 p.m. Saturday, fled the scene after a physical encounter, according to police.

Monday, investigators took 47-year-old Eric Lamont Barnes into custody after he turned himself in at the Prattville Police Department. Barnes is charged with one count of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree attempted rape.

He's being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $60,000 cash bond.

This case is still under investigation and more charges are pending.

