AL governor burns GA counterpart in tweet about championship

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.

Sunday, Ivey's official campaign Twitter account responded to a tweet from New York Times reporter Alan Blinder, who pointed out she isn't issuing a proclamation declaring the Friday before the big game as "Alabama Football Friday".

After all, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal bestowed the honor on the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ivey, a graduate of Auburn University - a rival to both schools - pointed out exactly why Alabama doesn't need a Friday set aside to recognize it.

While Georgia hasn't had a national championship since 1980, the Crimson Tide is on somewhat of a roll. Monday will mark the sixth trip to the national championship since 2009 under head coach Nick Saban.

