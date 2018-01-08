AL governor burns GA counterpart in tweet about championship

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw scoring passes to Calvin Ridley in the fourth quarter and to DeVonta Smith in overtime to lift the Crimson Tide to their fifth national title since 2009 in a championship game filled with memorable moments.

President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

Alabama is No. 1 in final AP poll for 11th time; UCF 6th

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Column: Nick Saban's 6th championship is the best of all

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted Monday she is proud to see the University of Alabama and state represented on a national level. (Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office)

Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.

Sunday, Ivey's official campaign Twitter account responded to a tweet from New York Times reporter Alan Blinder, who pointed out she isn't issuing a proclamation declaring the Friday before the big game as "Alabama Football Friday".

After all, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal bestowed the honor on the Georgia Bulldogs.

I’ve proclaimed January 5 as “#UGA Football Friday,” & I encourage fans far and wide to represent @FootballUGA tomorrow by wearing red and black. #keepchoppingwood #ATD pic.twitter.com/2zDfayeCb6 — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 4, 2018

Ivey, a graduate of Auburn University - a rival to both schools - pointed out exactly why Alabama doesn't need a Friday set aside to recognize it.

In Alabama, we don’t celebrate making the national championship. Only winning it. Talk to y’all on Tuesday. #RollTide https://t.co/zTbnG12Y0D — Kay Ivey (@kayiveyforgov) January 8, 2018

While Georgia hasn't had a national championship since 1980, the Crimson Tide is on somewhat of a roll. Monday will mark the sixth trip to the national championship since 2009 under head coach Nick Saban.

