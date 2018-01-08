Millbrook police capture business burglary suspect

The Millbrook Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into a business Sunday night.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson says Eric Tyrone Martin, 49, of Millbrook, was arrested Sunday after a brief foot chase and later charged with third-degree burglary along with fourth-degree theft of property.

Johnson says police responded in the 2100 block of Main Street around 9 p.m. Sunday after a complaint that a man had forced his way into a business. When officers arrived on the scene, Johnson says they observed a man exit the business and flee into a nearby subdivision.

Police pursued the suspect on foot. They later captured and identified him as Martin. The investigation determined the building was forcibly entered and property had been taken.

Johnson said there has been in an increase in property crimes in this area, and investigators have been working to identify a suspect in several burglaries and thefts. Martin is a person of interest in several ongoing investigations.

"There is a strong possibility that we may be able to tie this individual to other recent property crimes committed in our city," Johnson said.

Martin was placed in the Elmore County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.