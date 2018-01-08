Details emerge in Union Springs shooting that injured at least 4

The Union Springs Police Department is releasing more details on a weekend shooting that left multiple people injured.

Investigators say dispatchers received calls just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in progress at the back entrance of the Bullock County Hospital. Officers were on the scene within a minute where they found several shooting victims.

A total of four victims have been confirmed, though it was initially reported as five. However, police say there may be two more people who haven't been treated.

Among the victims, Gabriel Pritchett was treated and released from a Montgomery hospital. Fredrick Wheeler and Ashley Cope remain in critical condition at undisclosed hospitals. Calvin Wheeler sustained non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that an altercation involving at least three vehicles started just outside the city limits and escalated into the city. Authorities said the shooting spree came from Highway 29 South past the intersection of Hicks Industrial Park Road. It ended up, ironically, behind the Union Springs Police Department in the hospital's emergency entrance.

Detectives collected a total of 23 shell casings near the intersection of Hicks Industrial Park Road. Another nine casings were collected from the scene close to the emergency room entrance of the hospital. A house on Hwy 29 was also found to have been damaged by the gunshots.

During a witness interrogation, police found that an altercation between Wheeler and another man identified as between Nicholas McNab, started at The Venue in the Aberfoil Community. That altercation led to shots being fired on 29 South headed into Union Springs city limits.

Police have not released any information on McNab or any possible charges against anyone in connection to this case. The shooting remains under investigation.

