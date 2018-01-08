Alabama Power warns of scam demanding payment over the phone

Alabama Power customers be aware! Multiple customers across Alabama have reported receiving calls demanding immediate payment over the phone.

Southern Company, which owns Alabama Power, says the phone calls are a scam and the phone numbers on caller ID are masked to make them appear like legitimate Alabama Power phone calls.

The scam mainly targets small businesses, but some residential customers have been contacted as well.

The following are a few reminders from Alabama Power:

• Alabama Power will never call you and say your service will be discontinued unless you make an immediate payment over the phone.

• No employee will ever call and ask you for bank information or a credit card number.

• No Alabama Power employee will ever come to your door and demand an immediate payment.

• Any Alabama Power employee who comes to your door for any reason will have company identification that he or she will gladly show you.

• If you have any questions about whether a person works for Alabama Power, call 1¬-888¬-430¬-5787 and do not let the person inside your home until you receive verification of his or her position.

• Scammers sometimes claim they represent a nonprofit or government agency offering grants that can pay your Alabama Power or another utility’s bill. Never provide anyone making this claim your credit card information, your Alabama Power bill information or account number, or any personal banking information. If someone makes this claim, call Alabama Power or your local police department to report it.

Anyone with any question about the status of their Alabama Power account, or if they receive a call they deem suspicious regarding payment, should call Alabama Power directly.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.