Deadly weekend in Montgomery marks first homicides of 2018

Authorities on the scene of the shooting near Troy Highway. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The first weekend of 2018 was a deadly one for Montgomery, marking the first three homicides of the new year.

The first deadly shooting was reported on Maury Street near South Decatur Street in the Garden District. Two victims were pronounced dead on the scene, a surviving shooting victim was transported to a Montgomery hospital.

Montgomery police are not calling this a murder investigation, only a death investigation, but stated over the weekend this deadly shooting was not a random act as the subjects likely knew each other. The victims have not been identified.

Sunday marked another deadly shooting, this time near Troy Highway. A victim was pronounced dead on the scene. So far they have not been identified.

MPD is not classifying this as a murder investigation, either, but Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says the homicide is drug-related.

No arrests have been made in either investigation.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

