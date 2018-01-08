Woman charged with murder in Montgomery crash

Tonia Hinson, 34, was taken into custody after she was released from the hospital. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

A Montgomery woman has been charged with murder in connection to a single-vehicle crash that left a woman dead Friday.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the victim, Dominique Mosby, 28, of Montgomery, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Sonata that was traveling north on Woodley Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Tonia Hinson, 34, was seriously injured and taken into custody after she was released from the hospital.

The investigation indicates the crash was alcohol related, according to police.

