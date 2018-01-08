Montgomery acquires IREP recycling facility

The city of Montgomery has purchased the Infinitus Renewable Energy Park recycling facility, better known as IREP, city officials confirmed Monday.

The city finalized a deal at the end of December the acquire the facility for $625,000 plus $320,000 in other fees and taxes.

The state-of-the-art IREP facility opened in April 2014 and closed in October 2015. Owners cited commodity prices as the reason for the closure.

The $35 million facility was designed to make recycling considerably easier for Montgomery residents. No longer did they need to separate their trash before recycling. They could simply take it to the curb. IREP then sorted the garbage.

