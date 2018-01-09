Alabama player proposes to girlfriend after national championship win

It will be a night to remember for Alabama fans and players as the Crimson Tide overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff National Championship 26-23.

The night, or morning, of Jan. 9, 2018 will forever be remembered by Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and his girlfriend for another reason.

Following Alabama's game-winning touchdown pass, in the midst of the celebration, Bozeman proposed. He will now leave Atlanta with a national championship and a fiance.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PROPOSAL ???? pic.twitter.com/vNqLMAwQix — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 9, 2018

