Alabama player proposes to girlfriend after national championshi - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama player proposes to girlfriend after national championship win

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: NBC Sports) (Source: NBC Sports)
ATLANTA (WSFA) -

It will be a night to remember for Alabama fans and players as the Crimson Tide overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff National Championship 26-23.

The night, or morning, of Jan. 9, 2018 will forever be remembered by Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and his girlfriend for another reason.

Following Alabama's game-winning touchdown pass, in the midst of the celebration, Bozeman proposed. He will now leave Atlanta with a national championship and a fiance. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly