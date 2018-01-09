Fans rush to AL stores to buy national championship gear - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fans rush to AL stores to buy national championship gear

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The sprint to the stores was on for Alabama fans after the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Lines appeared as fans gathered outside stores as they awaited the chance to pick up their own national championship t-shirt.

Fans will have many choices to choose from as several styles of championship shirts will be available.

