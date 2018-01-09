Fans rush to AL stores to buy national championship gear

The sprint to the stores was on for Alabama fans after the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Lines appeared as fans gathered outside stores as they awaited the chance to pick up their own national championship t-shirt.

Fans will have many choices to choose from as several styles of championship shirts will be available.

At AKD in Montgomery, here is one of the first shirts off the press and through the dryer. #Bama pic.twitter.com/UUqUGQCu8o — Vince Hodges (@WSFA12DESK) January 9, 2018

The crew is just getting started at American Klassic Designs in Montgomery. Another long night of work after another national championship. pic.twitter.com/V3Z4z4Grrl — Vince Hodges (@WSFA12DESK) January 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.