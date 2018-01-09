Man facing attempted murder charge in Butler County

(Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office) Rush is charged with attempted murder

A 46-year-old man is facing felony charges after an incident in Butler County.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Johnny O’Neal Allen is charged with domestic violence first degree and attempted murder.

Additional details about Allen’s arrest have not been made available at this time.

Allen was taken to the Butler County jail under a $330,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.