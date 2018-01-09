Alabama's championship win was ESPN's second most watched game ever

President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Column: Nick Saban's 6th championship is the best of all

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

Alabama is No. 1 in final AP poll for 11th time; UCF 6th

The college football semi-final between Georgia and Oklahoma is a bigger television draw than Alabama's win over Clemson.

Fans watch the College Football Playoff National Championship at Buffalo Wild Wings in Montgomery, AL. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The all-SEC College Football Playoff National Championship game didn't stop the game from being one of the most watched ever for ESPN.

Viewership ratings are in for the epic Alabama vs. Georgia game that ended with a 26-23 Tide win in overtime.

The game delivered a 16.7 overnight rating, meaning approximately 16.7 percent of the nation's homes were tuned in, on ESPN's Nielsen-rated networks (ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU) as part of its MegaCast production. Ratings were up 9 percent over last year's game between Alabama and Clemson.

When the game went into overtime, viewership soared to a 17.1 rating.

“Combined with the inaugural season, the College Football Playoff National Championship now represent the two-highest rated events on record for ESPN’s networks,” ESPN said.

Not surprisingly, Birmingham had the largest viewership in the country with a 57.6 rating and Atlanta in second with a 47.8 rating.

