WSFA Puppy makes her on air debut

The WSFA 12 News puppy had an exciting first day here at 12 East Delano Avenue.

Since she doesn’t have a name just yet, we’ll call her puppy but you still have time to help us determine what she will be called. Click this link to vote, voting will end Thursday morning.

Puppy got to meet a lot of people during her first station visit. She spent time in the studio during Alabama Live! and WSFA 12 News at Noon and even got to forecast the weather with Amanda, undoubtedly one of her favorite moments.

During her segment on Alabama Live! we got the chance to meet the family donating her to Service Dogs Alabama.

M.J. Anderson, the puppy donor, says she first became interested in donating a puppy after the experience she had with her own dog Grace. Anderson said her husband purchased Grace for her while she was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Anderson says Grace has a sweet, loving and gentle personality and she was sure that one of her puppies could bring that same comfort to someone else.

On Friday the puppy will head back to the station so we can learn what her new name will be. You can catch all the fun on Alabama Live! starting at 11 a.m. Also be sure to follow her journey online and on our 12 News app.

