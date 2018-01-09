Alabama's Jones named to 4 U.S. Senate committees

Just days after being sworn-in as Alabama's newest U.S. Senator, Doug Jones (D-AL) is finding himself named to several key Senate committees.

Jones will fill positions on four committees, the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP); the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs; and, the Senate Special Committee on Aging.

"It is a tremendous honor to be given the opportunity to serve on these four important Senate committees," Jones said. "These assignments provide me with an avenue to begin working for the people of Alabama on issues such as creating long-term funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program and ensuring our nation’s safety from those who would do us harm. I am also looking forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to protect programs that our seniors and middle-class Americans depend on."

