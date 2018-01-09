Clanton woman killed in Monday night crash on I-65

Alabama State Troopers are identifying the victim killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 65 in Chilton County.

Troopers say Amy Marie Haley, 37, of Clanton, died after the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail, then hit a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Haley, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the driver of the Dodge suffered only minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the 203-mile marker, located two miles south of Clanton.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

