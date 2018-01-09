1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Lowndes County shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Lowndes County shooting

MOSSES, AL (WSFA) -

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Sheriff John Williams said law enforcement was called to the scene of a shooting at a residence on Smith Street, just off Main Street in the Mosses Community, around 9:10 Saturday evening. 

Williams, citing an ongoing investigation, couldn't provide many details but could confirm the victims' names.

Willie Shanks, 60, of Mosses, was pronounced dead at the scene. Curtis Bandiber, 55, was taken to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition, though the sheriff did not have any update on his condition as of Tuesday.

A motive remains unknown at this time and no suspects have been arrested.

