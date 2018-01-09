MPS bus involved in minor crash Tuesday afternoon

Tom Salter with MPS said the crash was minor and there were no injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Montgomery Public Schools bus was involved in a minor crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tom Salter with MPS, the crash happened on East Washington Street and South Capitol Parkway. Salter reports there were no injuries.

There is no word on property damage at this time, but a photo from WSFA staff shows a dent in the side of the bus.

