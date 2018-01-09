Gov. Ivey to have special guest at State of the State address

When Gov. Kay Ivey gives her first State of the State address Tuesday night before a Joint Session of the Alabama Legislature, there will be a special guest in attendance. Her name is Caryn McDade of Jefferson County.

A high school dropout because of a learning disability, McDade eventually took her GED classes at Birmingham Career Center and was referred to the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services where she was trained by the agency on how to find employment.

McDade took advantage of the inaugural Governor's Disability Job Fair in October and because of that job fair, she interviewed with and was hired by Southern Hospitality Home Health Care in Fultondale as a home health care aide.

Now, she's Gov. Ivey's special guest and will be joined by her ADRS supervisor, Yolanda Spencer, and ADRS Commissioner Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw for the speech.

Gov. Ivey is expected to recognize McDade for her achievement during the speech, which will be held in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama Capitol starting at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.