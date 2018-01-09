Main bus stop for Dothan loop route changing

The Wiregrass Transit Authority is modifying its only loop bus route in Dothan. The route has been in operation since November and allows people to get picked up and dropped off at specific locations on set days and times.

Typically, a rider would have to schedule a ride appointment to use the transit service.

The main pick up location has been at The Harbor Church on North Foster Street every Monday and Thursday. Starting Jan. 22, riders will catch rides from the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center located on West Lafayette Street instead. Buses will pick up riders on the Dusy Street side of the building.

The transit authority, along with partner organizations like The Harbor Church and the Southeast Alabama Homeless Coalition, say the few months the loop system has operated have been a trial period to assess where there is the most need.

The decision to move was based on how many people used to service.

"Maybe we would see a couple people for the stop," said Kody Kirchhoff, with The Harbor Church. "Then we'd have stops that no one would show up. For the foot traffic, it just wasn't enough."

The authority and partner organizations hope the new bus stop will help increase rider numbers because of its location.

"We're closer to one of the housing authority complexes, the homeless shelter, and the Dothan Rescue Mission is close by. We're located where a number of people with transportation challenges will have access to our center to get on the bus and get on the places where we need them to go," said William Block, Intake Coordinator at Alfred Saliba Family Service Center.

The times of the transit loop and the destinations along the route will remain the same.

Below is the ride schedule

Pick up Days: Monday and Thursday

Ride Times:

9 am: Pick up at Alfred Saliba Family Service Center and drop off at Southeast Alabama Medical Center and Career Center

10:30 am: Pick up at Alfred Saliba Family Service Center and drop off at Digestive Health, MAO Clinic, Alabama Clinic, Social Security Office, Flowers Hospital

When riders are ready to come back, they must call 334-794-4093 ext. 0. Wiregrass Transit will send a bus to take you back to the Alfred Saliba Center. Riders must call before 5 p.m. to get picked up.

The total cost for a ride is $4.00. That's $2.00 each direction.

For people who may not be able to afford the cost of a ride, they can contact The Alfred Saliba Family Service Center 334-712-1542 for a ride voucher.

