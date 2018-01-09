MPS board could vote on interim superintendent candidates this week

The Montgomery County Board of Education is expected to vote on an interim superintendent Friday, confirmed Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson Tom Salter.

The board is scheduled to meet Friday at 3 p.m.

Larry DiChiara and Eddie James Hill are candidates for the position, according to sources familiar with the situation. The sources didn't want to be named because they aren't authorized to release the names of the candidates.

DiChiara is the former Phenix City superintendent who led the Selma intervention. No information was immediately available about Hill.

There is also a potential third candidate.

None of the candidates have been interviewed. Interviews will happen at a work session Friday, with the vote to follow.

Some of the board members are concerned the pool of candidates isn’t big enough, and they don’t have enough time to make a good decision.

