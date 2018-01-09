Troy community members seek answers, change in wake of teen injured

The Troy Police Department and Alabama State Bureau of Investigation have yet to release video of the Dec. 23 arrest that led to a 17-year-old's hospitalization, despite an ultimatum from a family representative. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A public outcry for answers continues in Troy nearly three weeks after 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson was injured during an encounter with police.

The Troy Police Department and Alabama State Bureau of Investigation have yet to release video of the Dec. 23 arrest that led to a 17-year-old's hospitalization, despite an ultimatum from a family representative.

Tuesday a large group came out to the city council meeting demanding the truth. There was standing room only outside the council meeting room as Karen Jones, a member of Saving OurSelves, a movement for Justice and Democracy, took to the podium at the end of the meeting.

"I don't care what color you are, if you don't feel this pain something is wrong with you," said Jones

Jones held a picture of 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson. Jones, like others in this community, continue to push for the video from the night of the incident to be released.

"It has to be truth and justice. Justice or else. We must correct incorrect behavior," she said.

After Jones' remarks Mayor Jason Reeves did read a statement. Click here to read it.

Reeves also read the most recent SBI statement during the council meeting:

On Friday, January 5th, 2018, representatives from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office met with immediate family members, and their attorneys, of the seventeen year-old juvenile arrested by the Troy Police Department on December 23rd, 2017. SBI’s standard practice is to meet with at least one member of the immediate family in all its Use of Force type investigations, if at all possible. These meetings are to: introduce the family to the SBI representative thereby providing the family with an SBI point-of-contact, explain the investigative process to the family, and address questions and/or concerns of the family. In this case, an attorney representing the juvenile required, in writing, that all communication from SBI to the family be made through the attorney's office. SBI complied with this request and awaited a date and time that agreed with the family and their attorneys. It is understandable for members of the family and other concerned citizens to have questions. It is SBI’s responsibility to collect, report and communicate all related facts in a properly legal manner so that the criminal justice system is best equipped to render a finding. SBI does not condone any premature releases of information that could jeopardize the rights of all involved parties and/or undermine the course of justice. SBI welcomes more interaction with the family and the juvenile through their attorneys, as needed to ensure the family is kept as informed as possible, and to ensure that all related facts and evidence are documented.

On Dec. 26, SBI officials confirmed in a news release they were investigating the case at the request of Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.

"In order to protect the juvenile involved and the integrity of the investigation, no additional information will be released by SBI until this investigation is closed. The completed investigation will be turned over to Pike Co. District Attorney Tom Anderson for presentation to a Grand Jury," SBI said in the statement.

According to Troy police, officers saw the teen walk from behind a closed downtown business just before midnight that Saturday. Wilkerson allegedly fled on foot as the officers got out of their vehicle, then refused to put his hands behind his back when was apprehended.

Officers further stated he struggled and reached for his waistband as if reaching for a weapon. That prompted them to use physical force to restrain him.

Wilkerson was taken to an area hospital, then transported to a Birmingham hospital. According to CNN, Wilkerson's father said his son had brain swelling and a cracked eye socket.

The Pike County branch of the NAACP says they are in the process of forming a committee to execute a comprehensive review of the Troy Police Department's policies and procedures so similar incidents never happen again.

After Tuesday's council meeting a town hall meeting was held here a St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church. Well over 2 dozen people came out. Organizers say this is another way to mobilize as they wait for answers.

According to Troy police, Wilkerson is charged with obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.