Man dies in drug-related Montgomery shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) A man was shot to death at a home in Montgomery last night.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in an apparent drug-related shooting in Montgomery.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Martha Earnhardt says the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Earnhardt says the victim, identified as 25-year-old Charles Jones, was taken to Jackson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey says it is believed that the shooter and the victim knew each other. Although the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, illegal drugs and money were found at the scene, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask anyone with information related to this investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, MPD at 625-2831 or the secret witness line at 625-4000.

