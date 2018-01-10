Removal of bats from Montgomery school continues

A student says the picture was taken inside the gym at the school. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

The removal of bats from a Montgomery public school continues daily, according to school spokesman Tom Salter.

MPS recently contracted with a company to remove the animals from Southlawn Middle School.

Initially, it was believed the creatures were Gray Bats, a species added to the endangered species list in 1976. But Salter said the company misidentified them during their assessment has since determined they are common Brazilian Free-tailed bats that are not endangered.

The number of bats and the location within the school wasn't released, but school officials say the bats aren't dangerous.

