Widespread flu reports continue across Alabama, nation

Millions of women use an IUD as a safe, reliable means of birth control. But a new study finds that in rare cases where conception occurs despite IUD use, the rate of obstetric complications may rise.

Millions of women use an IUD as a safe, reliable means of birth control. But a new study finds that in rare cases where conception occurs despite IUD use, the rate of obstetric complications may rise.

Americans are being hit with one of the worst flu seasons in years, with misery now widespread across 46 states, health officials say.

Americans are being hit with one of the worst flu seasons in years, with misery now widespread across 46 states, health officials say.

Breakthroughs in breast cancer screening and treatment have slashed the percentage of women dying from the disease, a new analysis reveals.

Breakthroughs in breast cancer screening and treatment have slashed the percentage of women dying from the disease, a new analysis reveals.

High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.

High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.

Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flu remains widespread across much of the state, the Alabama Department of Public Health's most updated maps conclude, and the illness is "increasing".

For the first week of 2018, the state's Influenza Surveillance Map shows significant cases of the flu in most every northern and southern county while a number of central Alabama counties reported no significant cases. The exception was Jefferson County, home to the Birmingham area.

This is the fourth week in which ADPH has labeled the flu "widespread". They said there are no specific numbers regarding the increase in cases because they rely on counties and clinics to report them.

The 2018 flu season is expected to be one of the worst in years with widespread cases reported in 46 states. Making matters worse, some pharmacies are dealing with temporary shortages of flu medications, due to demand. ADPH reports there are pockets in heavily populated areas of the state that are dealing with temporary shortages of Tamiflu, but they are being replenished.

You can limit your chances of getting the flu, or giving it to someone else, by following some good health habits.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick Stay home if you are sick Cover your mouth and nose Wash your hands often Don't touch your eyes, nose, or mouth

ADPH encourages everyone to the get the flu shot, as it will reduce the severity of the illness and decrease the length of time you have it.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.